Texas A&M football DB Derrick Tucker to opt out of season in support of Black Lives Matter

Texas A&M junior defensive back Derrick Tucker announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will opt out of the 2020 season, citing support of Black Lives Matter.

“There is a lot going on in the world and in my life right now,” Tucker said in the tweet. “I want to do my part, when it comes to making a difference and taking initiative in one’s personal health. I have chosen to sit out this season in support to BLM. If 2020 has taught me anything so far, it is that life is bigger than football. We can’t keep pushing past the fact that there is so much injustice in our world.”

Tucker is the second Aggie in as many days to opt out of the season with cornerback Elijah Blades announcing he will sit out Monday. Quarterback James Foster also will not play in 2020. Both Blades and Foster did not give a specific reason for sitting out the season.

The NCAA Division I council has granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall sports athletes regardless if they play this fall. The Southeastern Conference has guaranteed that any athlete who decides to opt out this fall will be able to retain their scholarship.