Texas A&M football center Bryce Foster to miss Saturday's game due to illness

Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster will miss Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston due to illness, his mother Heidi Foster confirmed Friday.

Redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff has taken first-team reps at center through the majority of fall camp as Foster has battled through two different instances of illness, neither of which were COVID-19, Heidi Foster said.

Heidi Foster said her son should be back in action soon, when the center is cleared by doctors to resume activity.

Foster, a football freshman All-American, missed all of spring practice while throwing shot put for the Aggie track and field team, during which he advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He finished 21st with a throw of 18.52 meters.

Wykoff drew praise from head coach Jimbo Fisher for his work during fall camp, recognizing him as a pleasant surprise due to his effort. Wykoff’s high school coach, Magnolia’s Craig Martin, said he is a sponge for information.

“If you’re competing for a spot with Bryce Foster, you better know what you are doing, and you better be ready for that when the opportunity presents itself,” Martin said. “That’s the thing that doesn’t surprise me about him. He’s always been a very mature kid. ... He enjoys the process of getting better and understands what that takes, and understands what it looks like when he gets an opportunity.”

During the Southeastern Conference teleconference Wednesday, Fisher declined to say who would see the most time at center Saturday, or if both Foster and Wykoff could play on the line at the same time, with one playing guard.

“We’ll wait and see,” Fisher said. “We feel very good about both guys. They both can play, and we’ll see who’s playing well and doing what we’re doing. Both guys are available [and have] played well.”

Heidi Foster said her son will be on the sidelines Saturday, cheering his team on.