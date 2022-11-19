Texas A&M football breaks losing skid with 20-3 win over UMass

Texas A&M football (4-7) snapped its six-game losing streak with a 20-3 win over Massachusetts (1-10) Saturday in a dreary Kyle Field.

The Aggies posted 404 total yards in the game, including a combined 257 yards from quarterback Conner Weigman. With running back Devon Achane missing his second consecutive game with a leg injury, Le’Veon Moss led the Aggies in rushing yards with 78 on 12 carries.

A&M’s defense held the Minutemen to 168 total yards.

Rainy, cold conditions at Kyle Field made passing a challenge early for both teams, but the Aggies added a stagnant running game to the problems in the first half.

A&M’s opening drive stalled out after nine plays, leading to a 27-yard Randy Bond field goal. That score stood pat until UMass tied it up on a 25-yard field goal by kicker Cameron Carson.

Thanks to 221 combined yards of offense by Conner Weigman in the first half, the Aggies managed to take the lead. Weigman connected with wide receiver Noah Thomas for a 22-yard passing touchdown with 5:56 left in the half.

Bond, who went 2 for 4 on the day, connected on his second from 35 yards midway through the third quarter. Moss would ultimately put the game away with a 12-yard touchdown rush through the middle with 5:10 to play.

The Aggies get their first win since Sept 24 against Arkansas with one game to play against SEC West champion LSU next Saturday.