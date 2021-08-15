Texas A&M football and baseball commit Conner Weigman to enroll early

Texas A&M quarterback and baseball commit Conner Weigman will graduate Bridgeland High School early and enroll at A&M in January, Weigman confirmed Sunday.

The five-star quarterback is ranked No. 2 in his position nationally and seventh overall in the state of Texas by 247sports.com.

Weigman will be able to take part in spring football drills after he enrolls for the spring semester, he said.

"I'm not going to play baseball this spring, but I will definitely be around the program," Weigman said in a text.

“I’m a gamer,” Weigman said of his skillset during the State 7-on-7 Tournament in June. “I can go out and get it done, whatever I need to get done. When my back is against the wall, that is when I’m at my best.”

On the baseball diamond Weigman is a utility fielder, specializing on the left side of the infield and the outfield.

“It’s the people,” Weigman said of his commitment. “Genuine, nice, honest people. “In College Station and at Texas A&M there is everything you need to be successful.”

