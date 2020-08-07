Texas A&M football adds Tennessee, Florida to 2020 schedule

Tennessee and Florida will round out Texas A&M’s 10-game, conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season. The SEC announced each teams two additional games Friday on the SEC Network.

The Aggies will travel to Tennessee's Neyland Stadium for the first time in program history to face the Volunteers and will host Florida at Kyle Field. Dates and times for all of the SEC games will be released at a later date.

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

The Aggies have faced Tennessee three times in program history. The Aggies defeated No. 8 Tennessee at Kyle Field in double overtime, 45-38, in 2016 in the lone meeting since A&M joined the SEC in 2012. Tennessee beat the Aggies in the 2006 Cotton Bowl, 38-7, and the 1957 Gator Bowl, 3-0.

Third-year A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who came from Florida State, will get another shot at former rival Florida. This will mark the Gators' second trip to Kyle Field, the last a 20-17 Aggie loss in 2012.