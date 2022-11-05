Texas A&M-Florida quarter-by-quarter

FIRST QUARTER

• Missing players: Texas A&M had six players out with the flu and six more out with injuries. Quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week, topped the list. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who both had started every game, were also missing along with true freshman Kam Dewberry, who started the last two games at left guard. Nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed his third straight game.

Florida was without receiver Frank Shorter, its deep threat who has 21 receptions for 471 yards.

• Dialing up 65: Devon Achane had a 65-yard run on A&M’s first play from scrimmage, cutting back against the grain for the Aggies’ longest run of the season. Two plays later, Achane scored untouched on a 5-yard run.

• One more gone: A&M junior cornerback Jaylon Jones was ejected for targeting, going helmet-to-helmet against Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

• Third-down success: A&M’s Moose Muhammad III had a 14-yard reception to the Florida 17-yard line on third-and-10, and three plays later Achane had a 6-yard touchdown catch on third-and-goal. A&M came in ranked 106th in the nation converting third downs.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for 360 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per play.

SECOND QUARTER

• So close: A&M quarterback Haynes King’s pass sailed just in front of running back Le’Veon Moss by the pylon for what would have been a 6-yard touchdown reception. Instead, A&M settled for a 24-yard Randy Bond field goal.

• Nifty move: Florida converted a fourth-and-6 from the A&M 40 on an 18-yard reception by Montrell Johnson Jr. Out of an empty set, quarterback Anthony Richardson drew defenders his way by running right then flipped the ball to a wide-open Johnson.

• Holding back the offense: A&M picked up 15 yards on its first play of a drive, but a 10-yard holding penalty on offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III on the next play led to the Aggies’ first punt of the game.

• Key statistic: Achane had 103 yards rushing on 10 carries. It was his second straight week to hit the century mark by halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

• Quick strike: After A&M opened the second half with a three-and-out, it took the Gators only two plays to score. Xzavier Henderson had a 28-yard punt return to set up the drive. Pearsall then had a 21-yard reception, and Ja’Quavion Fraziars had a 19-yard TD catch. Fraziars pulled in the ball with one hand while being draped by A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie as both players fell to the ground.

• Sack newcomer: A&M true freshman defensive lineman Enai White had his first career sack for a 9-yard loss.

• Nice play, bad play: A&M defensive back Jarred Kerr stripped the ball from Pearsall just before the receiver’s knee touched for what would’ve been a 12-yard touchdown catch. But on the next play, Florida’s Caleb Douglas caught a touchdown pass as Kerr slipped in coverage and a pair of Aggie pass rushers just missed getting to Richardson before he threw.

• That kind of day: King’s third-down pass to an open Evan Stewart would have picked up a first down, but it glanced off umpire Russ Pulley, forcing A&M to punt.

• Key statistic: A&M was 0-of-4 converting third downs with only 29 total yards in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Surprising miss: Florida’s Adam Mihalek missed a 24-field goal. He had hit a 50-yarder earlier in the game that made him 8 of 8 on attempts from 50 and in.

• First turnover: Florida’s Princely Umanmielen slid past A&M left tackle Zuhn and leveled King as he was about to pass, causing a fumble recovered by linebacker Lloyd Summerall III at the Florida 36.

• Fourth-down stop: A&M linebackers Chris Russell Jr. and Edgerrin Cooper teamed up to stop Montrell Johnson Jr. for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-goal at the Aggie 1.

• Key statistic: A&M has lost five straight for the first time since 1980.

