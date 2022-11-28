Texas A&M fires co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.

Dickey was part of the first staff assembled by Jimbo Fisher after he was hired from Florida State in December 2017.

The Aggies struggled on offense this season, a big reason they were 5-7, their worst season since 2008. A&M ranks 94th in the nation in total offense, averaging 360.9 yards per game. The Aggies averaged just 22.8 points per game, which ranks 101st.

Injuries have hampered A&M’s offense. Quarterback Haynes King was benched in favor of Max Johnson, who started three games before breaking a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State on Oct. 1. King returned to the starting lineup for two games, getting injured at South Carolina on Oct. 22. That paved the way for true freshman Conner Weigman to start the last five games.

Senior standout wide receiver Ainias Smith was lost for the season with a leg injury suffered against Arkansas on Sept. 24. The Aggies also lost three starting offensive linemen — Bryce Foster, Jordan Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi — during the season. Junior running back Devon Achane missed two games late in the season because of a foot injury.

Dickey coached quarterbacks for his first four seasons with the Aggies before moving to tight ends. That was announced on national signing day on Feb. 3, along with James Coley moving from tight ends to wide receivers along with adding the title of co-offensive coordinator. Dameyune Craig, who was coaching wide receivers, moved to quarterbacks.

Throughout Dickey’s tenure, Fisher called plays while Dickey, and then Coley, organized weekly plans with input from the other offensive assistants. Some fans would like to see Fisher give up play-calling duties.

A&M will owe Dickey his remaining base salary of $850,000 with his contract running through the 2023 season, according to The Athletic’s Sam Khan.

A&M offense ended the season with a strong effort in Saturday night’s 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU. A&M had 429 yards with no turnovers as Achane rushed for 215 yards on 38 carries.

The 62-year-old Dickey was a graduate assistant at A&M in 1985. He was head coach at North Texas (1998-2006) and was the offensive coordinator at Memphis (2012-17) before coming to A&M.

Defensive ends coach Terry Price, assistant head coach/run game coordinator/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and Craig are the only assistants remaining from Fisher’s first A&M staff.

Caden Davis to enter transfer portal. A&M place-kicker Caden Davis announced Monday via social media that he intends to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left as a graduate student.

Davis handled kickoff duties for the Aggies over the last three seasons. He started the 2022 season as A&M’s starting place-kicker, but was benched in favor of walk-on Randy Bond after the Aggies’ 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in the second game of the season. Davis made only 1 of 3 field-goal attempts.

