Texas A&M finishes opening day of early signing period with nation's top-ranked class

“You can go get good players, but if you want to get the top ones, that’s a different animal,” Fisher said. “The time and commitment and all the things that go on and the ups and downs ... you have to have the resources as far as being able to see themselves winning a national championship, get a great education and have life after all, and A&M has all those things.”

Fisher bolstered his thin quarterback depth, signing five-star quarterback Conner Weigman from Bridgeland.

“I’ve said from the very get-go that’s my guy,” Fisher said. “Has been my guy. I love him and I think he’s the best guy out there period.”

Weigman threw for almost 2,900 yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season this year and was named a 2022 Under Armor All-American and the Houston Touchdown Club’s offensive player of the year. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback will play both football and baseball for the Aggies and will enroll early.

“This is probably going to be the best class in A&M history,” Weigman said. “There is potential to add a few more key targets, and it’s exciting to see that everybody wants to come play in College Station because we’re trying to bring trophies back to College Station.”