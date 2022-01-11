Texas A&M finishes just outside the Top 25

Texas A&M failed to make the Associated Press' final Top 25 college football poll of the season.
The Aggies (8-4) were 22 points behind 25th-place San Diego State (12-2), which beat UTSA 38-24 in the Frisco Bowl. A&M, which had been ranked 23rd in the final poll of the regular season, pulled out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, season-ending injuries, opt-outs and transfers. Rutgers replaced A&M and lost to Wake Forest 38-10. That helped Wake Forest (11-3) climb five spots to 15th.
Georgia by beating Alabama in the title game 33-18 received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia's only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.
Alabama finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.
Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first Top 10 finish since 2006. No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.
As did No. 5 Baylor. The Bears previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.
Ohio State was No. 6 and Oklahoma State finished seventh. Notre Dame was eighth, Michigan State was ninth and Oklahoma was 10th, giving the Big 12 three Top 10 teams.
Utah was No. 12, BYU was 19th and Utah State was No. 24, marking the first time the Beehive State has had all three of its major college football teams finish the season ranked.
Five SEC teams were ranked. Ole Miss was 11th, Kentucky 18th and Arkansas 21st.
A&M was ranked fourth last season by the Associated Press and the coaches’ poll after going 9-1.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (61) 14-1 1525 3
2. Alabama 13-2 1464 1
3. Michigan 12-2 1361 2
4. Cincinnati 13-1 1349 4
5. Baylor 12-2 1259 6
6. Ohio St. 11-2 1247 7
7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1177 9
8. Notre Dame 11-2 1039 5
9. Michigan St. 11-2 1026 11
10. Oklahoma 11-2 966 14
11. Mississippi 10-3 926 8
12. Utah 10-4 851 10
13. Pittsburgh 11-3 741 13
14. Clemson 10-3 538 19
15. Wake Forest 11-3 533 20
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 13-1 517 16
17. Houston 12-2 513 21
18. Kentucky 10-3 446 25
19. BYU 10-3 435 12
20. NC State 9-3 382 18
21. Arkansas 9-4 371 22
22. Oregon 10-4 364 15
23. Iowa 10-4 171 17
24. Utah St. 11-3 163 -
25. San Diego St. 12-2 137 -
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.