Texas A&M finishes just outside the Top 25

Texas A&M failed to make the Associated Press' final Top 25 college football poll of the season.

The Aggies (8-4) were 22 points behind 25th-place San Diego State (12-2), which beat UTSA 38-24 in the Frisco Bowl. A&M, which had been ranked 23rd in the final poll of the regular season, pulled out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, season-ending injuries, opt-outs and transfers. Rutgers replaced A&M and lost to Wake Forest 38-10. That helped Wake Forest (11-3) climb five spots to 15th.

Georgia by beating Alabama in the title game 33-18 received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia's only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

Alabama finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first Top 10 finish since 2006. No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.

As did No. 5 Baylor. The Bears previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.