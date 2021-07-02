 Skip to main content
Texas A&M finishes 19th in Directors’ Cup
Texas A&M finished 19th in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup standings for the 2020-21 school year released Friday.

A&M finished in the top 20 for the 14th straight time.

Thirteen of A&M’s 19 NCAA-sponsored sports teams contributed points to the final standings, including top 10 efforts by women’s track and field (No. 2 indoor, No. 2 outdoor), football (No. 4), soccer (No. 5), men’s tennis (No. 5), men’s outdoor track and field (No. 6), women’s basketball (No. 9), women’s tennis (No. 9) and men’s swimming and diving (No. 10).

Texas finished first with 1,252 points followed by Stanford (1,195.75), Michigan (1,126.5), North Carolina (1,125.25), Florida (1,121.75), Southern California (1,052), Alabama (1,017.25), Arkansas (988.75), Ohio State (972.5) and Georgia (971.5). A&M had 846.25 points.

