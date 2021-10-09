Texas A&M ends No. 1 Alabama's streak with breakthrough performance by Zach Calzada

“It doesn’t mean anything to me ,and I don’t mean that in any disrespect, because he’s one heck of a coach,” Fisher said. “I’ve known Nick for years and consider him a great friend and have coached with him and he has great teams. The thing that means something to me is that our football team is learning to play against other good football teams and have success.”

Trailing 38-31 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Calzada completed 4 of 5 passes for 61 yards as he led A&M on a 65-yard game-tying drive. When he released the 25-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith to end the march, he took a hard shot to the left knee and crumpled to the turf.

With walk-on backup Blake Bost warming up on the sideline, Calzada met with Jimbo Fisher as the Aggie defense got off the field with 2:08 left. He took the field to rumbling approval from the Kyle Field stands.

Calzada then completed 2 of 4 passes on the final drive and picked up a vital first down with an 11-yard scramble. His well-thrown jump ball near the end of the drive drew a pass interference penalty that moved A&M to the Alabama 12-yard line and set up the game-winning chip shot for Small.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}