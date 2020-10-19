Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown 'fine' after celebration injury

A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko elected to utilize a three-man front for the majority of Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, leaving less of a need for Brown’s presence in the lineup. Senior Jayden Peevy anchored the middle of the line, tallying five tackles a sack and a fumble recovery. His efforts earned him SEC defensive lineman of the week honors.

“I expected Jayden to have a good year,” Fisher said. “You don’t ever know until they do it, but I think his offseason is the best offseason he’s had.”

Freshman McKinnley Jackson also aided in filling the gap, recording a tackle, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry in Saturday’s win. Jackson was next to Brown when he injured himself during the Florida game, appearing to give him a little push as he landed awkwardly on his leg. Fisher said it’s water under the bridge between the two.

“It was a freak thing,” Fisher said. “Bobby wasn’t mad at him. It was just something that happened. Guys bump guys all the time.”

The key to a good celebration, Fisher said, is letting the excitement out and moving on to the next play, especially on defense where the opponent can go no huddle.