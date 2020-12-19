Texas A&M dominates possession in a 34-13 win over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Time of possession and third-down conversions helped No. 5 Texas A&M control Tennessee in a 34-13 victory Saturday in Southeastern Conference football action at Neyland Stadium.

The Aggies ran 79 plays compared to Tennessee’s 37 and held the ball for 44 minutes in what head coach Jimbo Fisher said was a decisive performance for the College Football Playoff committee.

“The people on the committee will do their job, but this team is deserving,” Fisher told ESPN after the game.

The Aggies (8-1) also converted 10 of 14 third downs, fueling five drives of 10 plays or more.

The Volunteers (3-7) started strong, taking advantage of A&M starting cornerback Myles Jones missing his first start of the season. Jones was on the field before the game with his right leg in a walking boot.

On the first drive, Tennessee picked on Jones’ replacement Brian George, who made first start. George negated a tackle for loss on the first play from scrimmage with a holding penalty that gave life to a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey faked a reverse on the final play and found wide receiver Jacob Warren open on the sideline for a 33-yard catch and run to the end zone.