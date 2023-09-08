As a native of Miramar, Fla. Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart grew up in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium and, in turn, the University of Miami football program.

The pressure from his community to sign with the Hurricanes was there, he said. But ultimately, his parents wanted him to get away from his hometown for college.

“It’s Miami,” Stewart said with a grin. “The nightlife can get pretty distracting.”

Saturday, Stewart will be one two Aggie players returning home to the Miami area Saturday when the Aggies face the Hurricanes at 2:30 p.m., alongside running back Amari Daniels. They are also a part of a group of seven Aggie players from the state of Florida.

When Stewart was a freshman at Monsignor Pace Academy, he didn’t feel there was much the state of Texas could offer him. Even when defensive line coach Elijah Robinson came to visit him, he never really considered the Aggies a contender, he said.

“I was like, ‘I’ll never go here,’” Stewart said. “This is Texas. They’ve got tumbleweeds. But a lot has changed since then.”

A pivotal moment in Stewart’s change of heart came in 2020, when the Aggies arrived a few blocks from his home and took down No. 13 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. A little added motivation from the game had Stewart look at Texas A&M’s program with a stronger lens.

“I saw they really develop their players,” Stewart said.

After visiting Aggieland, he came to find out it wasn’t just a “dirt city,” like he once thought, but a place where he could excel at throwing quarterbacks to the dirt. In his freshman season, Stewart recorded 23 tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks and 3 1/3 tackles for loss in 12 games played. Saturday, against New Mexico, he recorded a pass defended.

“It’s been great out here,” Stewart said of Aggieland. “Everyone shows love. All the fans, they show love. They’re always with you, no matter what. They’re never against you. So, that’s really good.”

Daniels earned the start last Saturday and rushed for 51 yards on seven carries. Over three seasons in Aggieland, he’s picked up 370 yards and a touchdown on 63 carries.

Stewart said he’s expecting a completely different Miami team, who have a whole new company of coordinators form the last time the two teams squared off, a 17-9 Aggie win. Stewart said he’s expecting a physical matchup in his hometown, against several players he still considers friends.

“I know they’ve been working hard all season,” Stewart said. “I just know how hard they’ve been working. I know they want to get their revenge after last year, but it ain’t going to happen this year. Maybe some other time, but not this time.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said it’s always good to let players who typically play far from home lead their team into own their backyard. But the key is keeping the focus on the game.

“It’s great to go back, but don’t let it be a distraction,” Fisher said. “As crazy as that sounds, you’ve got to guard against that a little bit, because everybody wants to come see them. I get all that, you’ve just got to make sure you keep the main thing the main thing.”