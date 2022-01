Texas A&M third-year defensive lineman RJ Orebo announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal in a social media post Tuesday. Orebo said he will graduate this spring and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Orebo redshirted in 2019 and didn’t see the field in 2020 but played in all 12 games in 2021 as a backup. He came to A&M as a linebacker but was moved to defensive line.