Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson arrested on felony drug possession charge

Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Brazos County jail records.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail later Friday after posting $22,000 bail.

In addition to the felony charge, in which Jackson was accused of having between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance, he faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. Jail records indicate the charges were from April 7; it wasn't immediately clear why Jackson wasn't charged until Friday.

The marijuana charge is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Jackson has been suspended form athletics activities, per department policy, according to a program spokesperson.

The Lucedale, Mississippi, native played in all 10 games last season, earning SEC all-freshman honors. He had 13 tackles, two of them for loss, and 1.5 sacks as a frequent rotation player on the defensive line.

He was a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect out of the state of Mississippi coming out of George County High School.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.