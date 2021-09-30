Texas A&M defensive secondary has much to prove against Mississippi State

Complementary football ceases to exist when one side of the ball is struggling for production such as Texas A&M’s offense over the last two and a half games.

Aggie sophomore safety Demani Richardson said the A&M defense knows it must carry the load should the offense continue to struggle moving the chains.

“That’s always our mentality, to just keep a low-scoring game,” Richardson said. “We’re not worrying about the offense scoring a lot of points. We’re just worried about doing our job and just focusing on executing on defense and making our stops and doing what we have to do.”

The Aggie defense will be put to a test that they struggled with last week when Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense arrives at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field as 15th-ranked A&M hosts Mississippi State.

The Aggies entered last week’s game against then-No. 16 Arkansas boasting the No. 1 pass defense in the nation. They suffered a handful of blunders in that area, including allowing KJ Jefferson touchdown passes of 85 and 48 yards. Those plays didn’t hurt A&M’s national standing much in pass defense as the Aggies enter their second Southeastern Conference game still ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed at 119.5 per game.