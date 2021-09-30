Texas A&M defensive secondary has much to prove against Mississippi State

Complementary football ceases to exist when one side of the ball is struggling for production such as Texas A&M’s offense over the last two and a half games.
Aggie sophomore safety Demani Richardson said the A&M defense knows it must carry the load should the offense continue to struggle moving the chains.
“That’s always our mentality, to just keep a low-scoring game,” Richardson said. “We’re not worrying about the offense scoring a lot of points. We’re just worried about doing our job and just focusing on executing on defense and making our stops and doing what we have to do.”
The Aggie defense will be put to a test that they struggled with last week when Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense arrives at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field as 15th-ranked A&M hosts Mississippi State.
The Aggies entered last week’s game against then-No. 16 Arkansas boasting the No. 1 pass defense in the nation. They suffered a handful of blunders in that area, including allowing KJ Jefferson touchdown passes of 85 and 48 yards. Those plays didn’t hurt A&M’s national standing much in pass defense as the Aggies enter their second Southeastern Conference game still ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed at 119.5 per game.
But it did continue a trend for the season as opponents have gained large chunks of yardage against A&M through the air. And according to SECStatCat.com, the Aggies rank last in the SEC in allowing yards after the catch at 6.37 yards per reception. A&M opponents also are gaining 15 or more yards 16.2% of the time, which is the worst mark in the SEC.
The good news for A&M’s secondary Saturday is that Mississippi State has only produced more than 15 yards on 8% of its plays this season, which ranks third to last in the conference, according to SECStatCat.com.
Both Richardson and Fisher said the Aggies will have dime and nickel packages ready to handle Leach’s four-wide receivers packages, similar to what the Aggies used against pass-happy Kent State to open the season. Both LSU and Memphis dropped back as many as eight defensive backs against the Bulldogs with success in Mississippi State’s last two games, both Bulldog losses.
“They’ve always done it if they feel like it’s the best approach,” Leach said of the defensive strategy on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “It’s never not been a part of the deal. But the better players you have, the better you play together, the easier it is to attack.”
When things change for the Bulldogs is in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State has scored 36% of its points and almost 44% of its touchdowns in the final frame, nearly turning a 2-2 record into a 4-0 start to the season.
The Bulldogs’ explosive pass play percentage rises to 7% in the fourth quarter with 15 yard or more plays rising to 9.3%. They are fourth in the conference in passing yards after catch in the fourth quarter, averaging 4.59 according to SEC Stat Cat.
“Games are coming down, and they’re battling back in the fourth quarter, playing their tails off,” Richardson said.
At all points of the game, Richardson said he knows critical eyes will be on the Aggies after Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas. He said his teammates are simply ignoring the pressure.
“Watch us ball out,” he said.