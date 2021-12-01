Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, foregoing his final season in Aggieland, according to a post on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I’m humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Leal said. “My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time at Texas A&M and look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”

Leal led the Aggies in tackles for loss this season with 12.5, including 8.5 sacks which tied him with senior end Tyree Johnson for the lead. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal had two sacks against Mississippi State and two or more tackles for loss against the Bulldogs, Missouri and at Ole Miss.

Leal did not say if he would play in A&M’s bowl game.

In his three-year career, the versatile lineman had 133 tackles, 25 of them for a loss, including 13 sacks.

Leal in the post thanked the fans, his teammates, the A&M coaching and training staff for helping build his talent to a professional level.