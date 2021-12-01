Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, foregoing his final season in Aggieland, according to a post on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.
“It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I’m humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Leal said. “My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time at Texas A&M and look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”
Leal led the Aggies in tackles for loss this season with 12.5, including 8.5 sacks which tied him with senior end Tyree Johnson for the lead. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal had two sacks against Mississippi State and two or more tackles for loss against the Bulldogs, Missouri and at Ole Miss.
Leal did not say if he would play in A&M’s bowl game.
In his three-year career, the versatile lineman had 133 tackles, 25 of them for a loss, including 13 sacks.
Leal in the post thanked the fans, his teammates, the A&M coaching and training staff for helping build his talent to a professional level.
“Thank you Coach [Jimbo] Fisher for always being straightforward and committed to bringing the best out of me on and off the field,” Leal said. “Thank you Coach [Terry] Price, for demanding my very best in all aspects of my life as a young man. You are a one-of-a-kind coach… Thank you Coach [Mike] Elko, you helped put the best defense together and held me accountable for my contribution to the team.”
Both CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus’ 2022 mock drafts have Leal going late in the first round.
“The former five-star broke out as a sophomore in 2020 with an 88.3 PFF grade while playing predominantly on the edge,” said Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus. "The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman has split time between the interior defensive line and edge in 2019 and his production diminished as a result. Leal has earned a 55.5 run-defense grade and a 63.3 pass-rush grade when inside the tackles, while posting a grade above 75.0 in both of those facets on the edge.”