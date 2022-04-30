Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons selected in fourth round by New York Jets

Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was the third Aggie to hear their name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, selected as the 12th pick of the fourth round (117th overall) by the New York Jets.

Clemons was a four-season contributor for the Aggies, while battling through injuries throughout his career. His super senior season was his most productive, talking 32 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and seven sacks. He led the Aggies with 13 hurries.

Clemons will join former Aggie teammate and Jets’ punter Braden Mann in New York.

Clemons followed A&M first-round selection Kenyon Green (Houston Texans) and third-round pick DeMarvin Leal (Pittsburgh Steelers) in this year’s draft.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.