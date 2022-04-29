Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal only Aggie taken on second day of NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal was selected with the 20th pick of the third round (84th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday and was the only Aggie to hear his name called in the second day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Leal said he had been in contact with Pittsburgh before the draft.

“I had a great conversation with [coach Karl Dunbar], the defensive line coach,” Leal said. “We hit it off, talked good ball and talked to my family, and I could tell they were interested as well. Talking to all of the coaches at the combine, a day full of meetings, I’m genuinely excited to be a part of the organization.”

He joins former teammates Buddy Johnson and Dan Moore Jr. as well as former A&M tight end Jace Sternberger in the Steel City.

“We just got a steal,” Johnson told The Eagle. “He can do it all. Feel good to have one of my D-linemen back. I’m too live right now.”

Leal said he’s excited to play alongside Johnson again.

“That’s my linebacker,” Leal said. “We both know how to talk football, and we both know how to communicate well. Our games together were unbelievable, so I can’t wait to get back my linebacker.”

Leal lived up to his five-star billing out of high school in his three seasons at A&M. The Converse Judson alumnus recorded 133 tackles and 13 sacks in his college career, including 8.5 sacks to rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference last season.

Sternberger, who remembered Leal as a hot-shot recruit, said he is excited to help show the rookie the professional ropes. As Sternberger moved around the league over the past season with stops in Seattle and Washington before landing in Pittsburgh, he said he spoke very highly of Leal to anyone who asked.

“It’s an incredible moment,” Sternberger told The Eagle. “Super happy for him and his family. I just know as a rookie what it’s like going in having some brothers that are ready to welcome you and some familiar faces from A&M. It’s going to be really good for him. It’s for sure comforting, because there is going to be some things that he’s not anticipating.”

Leal also led the Aggies in tackles for loss with 12.5 last season as he made both the Associated Press and Sporting News All-America first teams.

Versatility hallmarked Leal’s time at A&M as he played both inside and outside on the defensive line.

“DeMarvin can create matchup problems along the line,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a press release. “He is big enough and strong enough to hold down the interior but also has enough speed to be an edge rusher. He has the combination of speed and strength to set the edge defensively. He tied for the team lead in sacks last year and had a terrific career here at Texas A&M. I think he will have a long NFL career.”

The Aggies have had no shortage of defensive linemen selected in the draft, sending six to the NFL in the last five seasons.

Leal was the second Aggie to hear his name called in the 2022 draft behind offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who was selected by the Houston Texans in the first round.

A&M has seven players with grades on NFL.com remaining as the draft enters its final day with rounds four through seven beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Running back Isaiah Spiller headlines the remaining Aggies and sits as the highest-rated running back left on ESPN’s draft board. According to The Athletic’s composite draft rankings, Spiller, who finished fifth in the SEC with 1,011 rushing yards last season, was projected to be a late second-round selection. A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons is the third-best left at his position as is safety Leon O’Neal, according to ESPN.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.