Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal headed to Pittsburgh Steelers as third-round selection

Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal was selected as the 20th pick of the third round (84th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

Leal is the second A&M player taken in this year's draft, joining Kenyon Green who was selected by the Houston Texans in the first round Thursday. Leal joins former teammates Buddy Johnson, Dan Moore Jr. and Jace Sternberger with the Steelers.

Leal lived up to his five-star billing out of high school in his three seasons in Aggieland.

The Converse Judson alumnus recorded 133 tackles and 13 sacks at A&M, including 8.5 sacks during his junior season to rank fifth in the Southeastern Conference last year. He also led the Aggies in tackles for loss with 12.5 last season. Those performances thrust him into the national spotlight, earning him AP and Sporting News first-team All-American honors.

Versatility hallmarked Leal’s time at A&M as he played inside and outside on the defensive line.

The Aggies have had no shortage of defensive lineman taken in the draft, sending six to the NFL in the last five seasons.

