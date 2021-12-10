Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko hired as Duke's head football coach

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has been hired as Duke’s head football coach.

“The wait is over. We’re excited to announce @CoachMikeElko as our new head coach! #GoDuke,” the school said Friday via social media.

The 44-year-old Elko spent the last four seasons at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher who hired Elko from Notre Dame where he spent one season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce Mike Elko as our next head football coach," Duke director of athletics Nina King said in the press release. "He has an innovative football mind and a natural ability to connect with both players and coaches around him. Mike has a proven track record of success and is deeply committed to the overall student-athlete experience. From our first conversations, I knew Mike, Michelle and their children would make phenomenal additions to the Duke family!"

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Elko had been mentioned as a candidate earlier in the week along with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott who many thought was the front-runner, but he was hired by Virginia

Elko takes over for David Cutcliffe who had been at Duke since 2008.