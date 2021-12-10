Texas A&M defensive coordinator Elko hired by Duke

Fisher’s first order of business will be to keep the 10 defenders whom Elko helped recruit in a 21-recruit class that is ranked third by 247sports.com behind Alabama and Georgia. The early signing period is next week. The group is led by a pair of five-star defensive tackles in Walter Nolen from Powell, Tennessee, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy from Lakeland, Florida.

Among candidates to replace Elko are Will Muschamp, who worked with Fisher at LSU. The former head coach at Florida and South Carolina has been a defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference for six years and is currently a defensive analyst at Georgia.

Elko takes over at Duke for David Cutcliffe, who had been there since 2008 with a record of 77-97. His best season was 10-4 in 2013, which ended with a 52-48 loss to A&M in the Chick-fil-A-Bowl. Duke went 3-9 this season, including 0-8 in the ACC. He had nine losing seasons, including the last three.