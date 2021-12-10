Texas A&M defensive coordinator Elko hired by Duke

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher is recruiting a class that could be the best in the country, but now he needs to sign a defensive coordinator after Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach on Friday.
The 44-year-old Elko has been an assistant for 23 seasons, the last four at A&M where he was one of the nation’s highest paid and most respected assistants.
“Duke stands for excellence,” Elko said in a press release. “The university has excelled in everything they’ve ever tried to do, whether that’d be in academics or athletics. I’m excited to get to work.”
Elko is familiar with the Atlantic Coast Conference. He served as Wake Forest’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2014-16, when he impressed Fisher who was at Florida State. Elko also spent a season at Notre Dame before coming to Aggieland.
Elko was an important hire four years ago for Fisher, who calls the offensive plays. Elko revamped an underachieving defense into one of the nation’s best with an aggressive style.
The 25th-ranked Aggies (8-4) are allowing only 15.9 points this season to rank third in the country. A&M is allowing 327.5 yards per game to rank 20th, including 192.7 yards passing (19th). The Aggies rank ninth in passing efficiency defense.
A&M ranked 70th or higher in the four major defensive categories the season before Elko took over, including 78th in yards per game (408.5) and 87th in scoring (30.7).
Elko was a semifinalist in 2017 and this season for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant. Elko also coached the safeties at A&M.
“Duke is getting a good one!” A&M All-American defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal tweeted. “Hate seeing him leave but really thankful for everything he taught and did for me. Congrats coach!”
Elko’s replacement won’t have the luxury of having Leal, who has declared for the NFL draft. Senior defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, linebacker Aaron Hansford and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. spent four seasons with Elko.
“Love you Coach E,” O’Neal tweeted. “Man changed my life forever.”
A&M’s defense could lose six or seven starters next season, but many underclassmen have played significant roles, including sophomore cornerback Jaylon Jones and freshman linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and defensive backs Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon.
“Business moves that’s all,” Cooper tweeted. “End of the day you gotta do what’s best for you and your family!”
Fisher’s first order of business will be to keep the 10 defenders whom Elko helped recruit in a 21-recruit class that is ranked third by 247sports.com behind Alabama and Georgia. The early signing period is next week. The group is led by a pair of five-star defensive tackles in Walter Nolen from Powell, Tennessee, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy from Lakeland, Florida.
Among candidates to replace Elko are Will Muschamp, who worked with Fisher at LSU. The former head coach at Florida and South Carolina has been a defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference for six years and is currently a defensive analyst at Georgia.
Elko takes over at Duke for David Cutcliffe, who had been there since 2008 with a record of 77-97. His best season was 10-4 in 2013, which ended with a 52-48 loss to A&M in the Chick-fil-A-Bowl. Duke went 3-9 this season, including 0-8 in the ACC. He had nine losing seasons, including the last three.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Mike Elko as our next head football coach,” Duke athletics director Nina King said in the school’s press release. “He has an innovative football mind and a natural ability to connect with both players and coaches around him. Mike has a proven track record of success and is deeply committed to the overall student-athlete experience. From our first conversations, I knew Mike, Michelle and their children would make phenomenal additions to the Duke family!”
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Elko had been mentioned as a candidate for the Duke job earlier in the week along with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Many thought Elliott was the front-runner, but he was hired by Virginia, paving the way for Elko.
Elko agreed to a three-year deal with A&M in February 2018 that paid him $2.1 million annually, making him the nation’s third-highest paid assistant at that time.