Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin hopes to step up run defense against former team

In two years as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, DJ Durkin helped the Rebel pass defense make huge strides as the team improved in the category from 120th to 68th in the national rankings.

It’s one of the reasons Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hoped to keep him in Oxford, Mississippi, though the Aggies came calling with, according to Kiffin, a Brinks truck in tow.

“DJ really turned around our defense here, and they played really good, especially the second half of last year,” Kiffin said Wednesday during the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference. “We tried to keep him, because he did a great job. He’s really good with the players. We got outbid. It’s kind of a common theme with that program.”

With Kiffin and the Rebels coming to Kyle Field on Saturday, it’s the other aspect of Durkin’s defense that will again be put to the test. The Aggies enter the SEC matchup ranked 102nd in the nation and 12th in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 179.3 yards per game.

In Durkin’s two years at Ole Miss, the Rebels never finished higher than 101st in rushing defense. They allowed 190.6 yards per game in his final year in Oxford with a ranking of 105th.

A&M made steps in the right direction last week against South Carolina, allowing just 118 yards on the ground for its best performance against the run since holding Sam Houston State to 107 rushing yards in the season opener.

Standing in the Aggies’ way this week is a tandem of standout rushers: freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Zach Evans.

Judkins leads the Rebels with 831 yards and 12 touchdowns on 146 carries. He ranks second in the SEC and 12th in the nation in rushing yards per game at 103.9.

Evans is a familiar face to the Aggie coaching staff. The five-star running back recruit from Galena Park North Shore and one-time No. 1 overall prospect according to ESPN initially signed with Georgia. But Evans changed courses during an interview at the Under Armor All-American Game, and Georgia eventually released him from his letter of intent. The Aggies were a finalist to sign Evans, but he ultimately landed at TCU for a season before transferring to Ole Miss.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said it didn’t surprise him that he would eventually see Evans in the SEC.

“I was very close with Zach,” Fisher said. “He’s a heck of a player, and dadgum it, he did what I wished he wouldn’t have done — we’re playing against him. I told him if we don’t get you, go somewhere way far away where we ain’t got to play you. I thought the world of Zach, and think he’s one heck of a football player.”

Evans’ status for Saturday’s game is in some doubt after he missed the Rebel’s 45-20 loss at LSU last week due to injury.

The Aggies have injury problems of their own that could affect their run defense. The Aggies were without nickelback Antonio Johnson, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and cornerback Brian George for the South Carolina game last week. Johnson leads the Aggies in tackles with 48. Cooper is third in tackles for loss with five.

Kiffin knows the numbers suggest Ole Miss should be able to run on his former coordinator’s defense Saturday. Stopping the Rebels will be a matter of if Durkin can help the Aggies improve.

“They can get that run going, and then it becomes a two-headed monster that really goes on you,” Fisher said. “You’re going to have to play well up front. There’s no doubt.”