Texas A&M defense stifles South Carolina in 44-14 win

Achane led all rushers with 154 yards on 20 carries. Spiller finished with 102 yards on 18 carries as the duo eclipsed the century mark for the second straight game.

Calzada competed 12 of 24 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“There was a couple of plays that I wish he could have cleaned, and we didn’t help him a couple times with some routes, but he still made some good decisions on third down,” Fisher said.

A&M is now on a three-game winning streak after opening SEC play with two straight losses. Fisher takes his team into an open week feeling a lot better about his squad than many did in early October.

“I really do right now,” he said. “I think we’re starting to mold. We’ll find out. ... I like the development and our ability to go back and refocus and get back to those details and do a lot of those things. Those young guys are starting to understand the level of commitment it takes to do that.”