Texas A&M defense shouldn't miss a beat with Durkin replacing Elko

First-year Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin has big shoes to fill, but luckily he has plenty of help.

Former coordinator Mike Elko didn’t help the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff, but in his four seasons, he laid the foundation for a championship defense. That landed Elko a head coaching job at Duke. It could have been a bigger blow to the program, much bigger. Often a first-time head coach takes one or two fellow assistants with him, but none of the A&M assistants followed Elko, allowing Durkin to take over a defense more or less intact.

“That transition has been awesome,” Durkin said. “There’s always some thought or trepidation about that coming into it, but these guys have been great. They really have at all levels.”

In addition to keeping the four assistants who worked under Elko, Durkin will be able to utilize the players recruited to fit Elko’s 4-2-5 defense that featured four down linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs.

“Coaching is about being able to fit your scheme around your players,” Durkin said. “So we’re multiple. If you look at where we’ve been, we’ve been a little different at every stop just based on who the players are. I think you’ve got to play to your players’ strength.”

Many outside the program worried Durkin might want to employ a 3-4 defense, which was the case at some of his other stops.

“We’re going to do what fits us best,” Durkin said.

The 44-year-old Durkin is coming off an impressive two-year stint at Ole Miss.

The offensive-minded Rebels went 10-3 last season mainly because of quarterback Matt Coral, but the defense allowed 420.6 yards per game, which was a 98.4-yard improvement from the previous season. The Rebels allowed only 24.7 points per game, a two-touchdown improvement. Coaching must have been a huge part, because Ole Miss last year placed only one defensive player on the league’s coaches’ first and second All-Southeastern Conference teams.

A&M saw firsthand what Durkin’s defense could do in last year’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss. A&M managed just 91 yards on 27 plays in the first half as an aggressive Ole Miss defense helped the Rebels take a 15-0 lead. A&M battled back to pull within 15-13, but the Rebels sealed their victory with a pair of interceptions. Ole Miss had to cover only 12 yards for a touchdown after the first interception, and three plays later, AJ Finley had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“[Durkin has] always been a four-down guy, but he went to a three-down package at Ole Miss because of the personnel they have, which shows you how good a coach he is, what he does, being able adapt to his personnel,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Durkin has had even more success with better talent. Azs Florida’s DC in 2013 and ’14 under Will Muschamp, the Gators ranked in the top 20 in both total defense and scoring defense. At Michigan in 2015 while working for Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines ranked in the top 10 in both categories.

“D.J. Durkin brings a lot to the table,” Fisher said. “Everywhere he’s been, he’s done a tremendous job with the defenses.”

Durkin while at Florida matched wits with Fisher and Florida State.

“They had some great [defenses],” Fisher said. “They had great players, but they had a great defense. Their scheme was very hard to go against. It was very sound, multiple, did different things. As their players’ talents changed, they changed what we did. He was very difficult to go against at different times.”

Durkin takes over a defense that allowed only 15.9 points per game to rank third in the nation and 327.5 yards to rank 14th last season. A&M has to replace six starters who combined for 157 career starts. All but one of the players lost were in the front six, including lineman Demarvin Leal, a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Leal and the others will be replaced from a talent pool created by four straight top 10 recruiting classes. Sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Turner and juniors Isaiah Raikes and McKinnley Jackson combined for 36 tackles last year, including 2.5 sacks.

“Those guys did a really good job with these young guys, and they lead by example, and the other guys just follow,” A&M assistant head coach/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson said. “The great thing is they had a chance to be behind those guys who left.”

A&M has several freshmen defensive linemen expected to contribute immediately, including tackles Walter Nolen and Gabe Brownlow-Dindy and ends Lebbeus Overton and Shemar Stewart, all five-star recruits.

“When you go to this level, you have to teach them the ordinary things,” Robinson said. “You can’t jump ahead. You can’t let these guys get too far ahead. Coach them the details, teach them how to be a pro and that’s just by doing the small things. I think that’s where it starts at.”

A&M lost its most experienced linebacker in sixth-year player Aaron Hansford. The Aggies are counting heavily on sophomore Edgerrin Cooper being an impact player. He made only one start last year but played often, finishing with 58 tackles to tie Leal for fourth most on the team.

“Position speed has always been important, but I think Coop certainly has that,” Durkin said. “He’s on course. We have to refine his technique and fundamentals.”

The most experienced group on the defense is the secondary, which is the position Durkin works with along with assistant T.J. Rushing. Safety Demani Richardson leads the team with 31 career starts, and cornerbacks Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones are next with 29 and 22 starts, respectively. Junior nickelback Antonio Johnson, a preseason Associated Press All-American, has started the last 13 games. Sophomore cornerback Tyreek Chappell made eight starts last season as he helped fill in for injured players.

“The guys on the back end are really talented,” Durkin said. “They embrace playing aggressive. I think playing defense is you have to be aggressive.”

Durkin, who worked as a graduate assistant under Urban Meyer at Bowling Green in 2001-02, was a quick riser in the profession. He was named the 2012 Rivals.com recruiter of the year. As a 38-year-old, he was hired as Maryland’s head coach for the 2016 season. He took the Terrapins to the Quick Lane Bowl in his first season, but in the spring after his second season, 19-year-old Maryland player Jordan McNair died after showing signs of heatstroke and exhaustion. Durkin was placed on administrative leave after the school was placed under investigation amid toxic culture allegations. The school’s board of regents recommended that Durkin stay, but because of the backlash, Durkin was fired on Halloween 2018, a day after being reinstated.

Durkin worked as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 before getting hired by Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin in January 2020.

Durkin won’t face much scrutiny at A&M. His predecessor Elko met with the local media only before the start of each season, though he often was made available during the season to members of that week’s television broadcast team. That could become a must if the sixth-ranked Aggies live up to expectations.

“Everything lines up here to be able to do something really special,” Durkin said. “We’ve acquired great talent, great players.”