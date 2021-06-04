Texas A&M defense featured on cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine

It marks the first time A&M has been the subject of Texas Football’s cover since 2018 when the magazine profiled Jimbo Fisher prior to his first season as the Aggies’ head coach.

“Every year, choosing the cover subject of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is our most difficult decision, because it goes down in Texas football’s rich history,” Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper said. “It’s our responsibility to select one of the most compelling stories in the state that year. The buzz around Texas A&M is palpable — the Aggies are bona fide national title contenders thanks in large part to their hard-charging defense, reminiscent of those iconic ‘Wrecking Crew’ units. It takes a special defense to find its way onto our cover, but make no mistake: this Texas A&M defense is special and worthy of being on the cover of Texas Football.”