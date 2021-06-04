Texas A&M defense featured on cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine

Texas A&M defenders DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons, Demani Richardson and Myles Jones are featured on the cover of the 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The magazine unveiled its 62nd annual cover Friday. The headline is “The New Crew” with a subheadline reading “A&M’s defense leads the Aggies’ national title charge.”
It marks the first time A&M has been the subject of Texas Football’s cover since 2018 when the magazine profiled Jimbo Fisher prior to his first season as the Aggies’ head coach.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2013 was the last A&M player to be featured on the magazine’s cover.
“Every year, choosing the cover subject of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is our most difficult decision, because it goes down in Texas football’s rich history,” Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper said. “It’s our responsibility to select one of the most compelling stories in the state that year. The buzz around Texas A&M is palpable — the Aggies are bona fide national title contenders thanks in large part to their hard-charging defense, reminiscent of those iconic ‘Wrecking Crew’ units. It takes a special defense to find its way onto our cover, but make no mistake: this Texas A&M defense is special and worthy of being on the cover of Texas Football.”
The cover features a defender for the first time since TCU’s Tommy Blake joined A&M’s Stephen McGee and Texas’ Colt McCoy in 2007. The last Texas Football cover to feature solely defense was in 1998 when A&M’s Dat Nguyen was the lone subject.
It also marks the sixth time A&M has been on the cover since 2010. Last year’s cover featured SMU quarterback Shane Buechele.
For the sixth straight year the magazine features a second “gatefold” cover, which pictures Carthage head coach Scott Surratt posing with his eight state championship rings. The magazine dubs him “Lord of the Rings.”