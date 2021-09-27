Texas A&M deals with its first loss in almost a year

Texas A&M is dealing with its first loss in almost a year, coming off a 20-10 loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

“I think I can speak for everybody, we’re definitely frustrated,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It’s not easy when you don’t have success. But it’s also motivation, because you see that plays can be made and we’re not able to leave those plays on the field.”

A&M’s offense was held to a season-low 272 yards, 67 of it coming on a touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller.

A&M was 4 of 14 on third downs and other than Spiller’s burst, had only one other play longer than 20 yards.

“No, I’m not frustrated,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “[I’m] disappointed that we couldn’t play better. You can’t get frustrated. Frustration can’t set it. Frustration clouds your thinking. You can be disappointed about what you do, but you’ve got to keep your head about you and how you coach and what you’re doing. We know we can do the things we do, we just got to do them better.”