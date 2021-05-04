Texas A&M DB Travon Fuller enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive back Travon Fuller announced Tuesday via social media he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Fuller played in all 13 games for the Aggies in each of his first three seasons but only appeared in four games as a senior in 2020.

“After lots of prayers and sitting down with my family, I have decided that it is best for my future that I enter the transfer portal,” Fuller wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I am ecstatic to be able to share my talents elsewhere for my final grad year.”

Fuller was primarily used on special teams and never started in the secondary. Fuller had his best season as a junior with 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a pass breakup.

Fuller graduated with a bachelor of science in Ag Leadership & Development in 2020.