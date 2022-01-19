Texas A&M DB Erick Young enters transfer portal

Texas A&M junior defensive back Erick Young announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal in a social media post Wednesday.
Young (6-1, 205) started six games at nickelback as a sophomore in 2020, having limited action due to injury. Young’s playing time decreased last season as he played in just five games and made just five tackles.
“I have truly enjoyed my time here in College Station,” Young wrote in his post. “I want to thank the Texas A&M coaching staff and my teammates for helping me become a better man and a better football player. I want to thank the 12th Man for making every game day experience amazing. Lastly I would like to thank the university for giving me the opportunity to play football and further my education here. This was a hard decision but after numerous prayers, and conversations with my family. I feel it is best for my future to enter the transfer portal.”