Texas A&M DB Devin Morris to coach at his alma mater Caldwell

Eagle staff report
Former Texas A&M defensive back Devin Morris is joining the staff of recently hired head football coach Boone Patterson at Caldwell.
Morris made the announcement Friday on Twitter that he’d be returning to his alma mater. Morris used social media in March to say he was stepping away from his redshirt senior season at A&M to focus on his mental health. At the time, Morris said he was unsure how long he’d be gone but that he’d be graduating in May.
“I still stand strong on my decision,” Morris tweeted Friday. “This is the next chapter in my life. I’m going to continue to build myself spiritually and with the platform I have continue to spread awareness of mental health.”
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!