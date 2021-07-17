 Skip to main content
Texas A&M DB Devin Morris to coach at his alma mater Caldwell
Texas A&M DB Devin Morris to coach at his alma mater Caldwell

devin morris

Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Devin Morris, left, blitzes Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader during the Aggies’ 49-30 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 26 at Kyle Field. Morris has just five tackles this season, but his playing time has increased significantly over the last three games — a stretch in which he’s shown a knack for making big plays.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Spencer Gnauck

Former Texas A&M defensive back Devin Morris is joining the staff of recently hired head football coach Boone Patterson at Caldwell.

Morris made the announcement Friday on Twitter that he’d be returning to his alma mater. Morris used social media in March to say he was stepping away from his redshirt senior season at A&M to focus on his mental health. At the time, Morris said he was unsure how long he’d be gone but that he’d be graduating in May.

“I still stand strong on my decision,” Morris tweeted Friday. “This is the next chapter in my life. I’m going to continue to build myself spiritually and with the platform I have continue to spread awareness of mental health.”

