Texas A&M DB Clifford Chattman opts out of 2020 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M defensive back Clifford Chattman has opted out of the 2020 season, said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The senior out of New Orleans for the season opener against Vanderbilt was listed behind nickel back Devin Morris, but Chattman was not present on the sideline for Saturday’s game.

Chattman is the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, following wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Chattman had 35 tackles and one interception in an injury-riddled career that spans back to 2016.

Also, Fisher confirmed that wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (leg) and center Luke Matthews (arm) missed Saturday’s game because of injury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.