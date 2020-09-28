Texas A&M DB Clifford Chattman opts out of 2020 season

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Texas A&M defensive back Clifford Chattman has opted out of the 2020 season, said head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The senior out of New Orleans for the season opener against Vanderbilt was listed behind nickel back Devin Morris, but Chattman was not present on the sideline for Saturday’s game.
Chattman is the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, following wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.
Chattman had 35 tackles and one interception in an injury-riddled career that spans back to 2016.
Also, Fisher confirmed that wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (leg) and center Luke Matthews (arm) missed Saturday’s game because of injury.
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M's Anias Smith (0) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Vanderbilt's Dashaun Jerkins (33) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M fans cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M fans cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets members cheer before Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches through campus before a game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
A field next to Kyle Field, that would normally be packed with tailgating fans, is empty before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
A security guard wears a mask while stationed at an entrance to Kyle Field behind The War Hymn Monument before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march toward Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Fans wear masks as they sit in the stands at Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Fans wear masks as they sit in the stands at Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Fans wear masks as they sit in the student section of Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Fans wear masks as they sit in the student section of Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
APTOPIX Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) drops a pass as Texas A&M's Travon Fuller (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt running back Ja'Veon Marlow (3) rushes for a first down against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt running back Ja'Veon Marlow, right, breaks away from Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) celebrates with Kellen Mond (11) and Cagan Baldree (43) after scoring a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt wide receiver Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) catches a pass for a first down as Texas A&M defensive back Travon Fuller (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to throw a pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt's Jamauri Wakefield (32) runs past Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt defensive back Donovan Kaufman (1) grabs the jersey of Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes past Vanderbilt's Rocko Griffin Jr. (24) and Dashaun Jerkins (33) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
APTOPIX Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) celebrates after sacking Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, right, is sacked by Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons (2) McKinnley Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) returns an interception against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) returns an interception against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, right, yells at an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M's Myles Jones (0) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes for a first down against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M's Chase Lane (2) is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney (23) as Randall Haynie (4) helps defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt's Randall Haynie (4) leaps to avoid Jaylen Mahoney (23) and Texas A&M's Chase Lane (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fumbles the ball on fourth down as he is hit by Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt Texas A M Football
Vanderbilt's Amir Abdur-Rahman (2) catches a pass for a touchdown as Texas A&M's Jaylon Jones defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Texas A&M v Vandy
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
A&M vs Vanderbilt
Battalion photo by Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies Football Team during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Linebacker Andre White Jr. of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies Football Team during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Defensive back Myles Jones of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Running back Isaiah Spiller of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal #8 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Defensive lineman Micheal Clemons of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.
Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Kyle Field during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
Braden Huggins/Texas A&M Athletics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!