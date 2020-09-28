 Skip to main content
Texas A&M DB Clifford Chattman opts out of 2020 season
Texas A&M DB Clifford Chattman opts out of 2020 season

Texas A&M vs. Texas State football
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M defensive back Clifford Chattman has opted out of the 2020 season, said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The senior out of New Orleans for the season opener against Vanderbilt was listed behind nickel back Devin Morris, but Chattman was not present on the sideline for Saturday’s game.

Chattman is the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, following wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Chattman had 35 tackles and one interception in an injury-riddled career that spans back to 2016.

Also, Fisher confirmed that wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (leg) and center Luke Matthews (arm) missed Saturday’s game because of injury.

