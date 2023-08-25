What Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin says he loves about sophomore defensive back Bryce Anderson is the smile on his face every day.

Durkin also said Anderson backs up his joyful attitude with hard work, which is expected to lead Anderson into an increased role on the Aggies’ defense this fall.

“He loves to practice, work, prepare, and Bryce is extremely talented, so you take a guy that’s that talented that loves to prepare and work and practice, he can’t help but get better,” Durkin said.

Anderson was a key player off the bench as a freshman in 2022, but he is projected to take over as the Aggies’ starting nickelback after being named the team’s defensive MVP in spring practice.

“Even when I was a two, I was always speaking up for that group, so now that I’m a one, I’m trying to keep that same mindset,” Anderson said. “Even with being with Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, I still try to learn from those guys but still lead at the same time.”

Anderson played in 11 games last season and made 28 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries and forced a fumble all in one game against South Carolina. His early success came in his first year playing defense full-time after a high school career at Beaumont West Brook playing quarterback.

“He was really learning, so now you take his playing experience from last year and go through a whole winter, spring and fall camp, I think he will just continue to keep getting better and better,” Durkin said.

Playing nickel in Durkin’s defense, called the STAR position, requires versatility, Anderson said. He also is expected to see snaps at the other safety positions.

“You have to be able to show up in the run game on blitzes,” Anderson said. “You have to be able to drop into Cover 2, be able to go play half-field, have be able to play in curl flats. You have to be able to play in the hook, and you still have to be able to play in man-to-man coverage. That shows pretty much every versatility that you can have on defense, so I take a lot of pride in that.”

Fellow safety Richardson said Anderson’s performance in the Aggies’ win over Miami last season stood out to him when Anderson had a season-best eight tackles.

“I feel like it’s a big role,” Richardson said of A&M’s STAR position. “You have to be able to tackle. You have to be able to cover really shifty guys, so I feel like it’s a big role and [Anderson] can definitely handle it.”

Anderson is one of several Aggie defenders expected to move around in the secondary, Durkin noted.

“Versatility is probably the number one attribute you look for in guys on the defensive side of the ball because offenses present so much more issues these days with tempo and spreading it out, so when you have guys who can do several things and play more than one spot, it allows you to be multiple defensively, which I think you need to be,” Durkin said.

A&M quarterback Conner Weigman got a front-row seat to Anderson’s development last year as the two were freshman roommates. Weigman said the two first-year players would come home from practice and pick each other’s minds.

“He gives me tips on what he sees I’m doing,” Weigman said. “If I’m bad with my eyes, he’ll tell me, hey, you’re staring stuff down sometimes, and I’ll tell him stuff like, hey, sometimes you’re too aggressive on this play, like we can do a double move and we can get you. Just to be able to have that open dialogue with him, it’s a truly special relationship that we’ve got.”

Anderson and the Aggie safeties and nickelbacks will have a new coach this season in Joe Schaefer, who was defensive coordinator at Youngstown State from 2020-22 and is also a former assistant under Durkin at Maryland. Schaefer came to A&M for an off-the-field role but was promoted after the passing of A&M assistant Terry Price in June.

Schaefer and Anderson often met during the offseason before scheduled meetings, Anderson said.

“I would say that guy has helped me the most out of anybody as far as formations and playbooks and being aware of stuff,” Anderson said. “He’s a big part of my success.”

Last season, the Aggies were strong against the pass and ranked first in the nation in passing yards allowed (156.2 per game). Yet A&M was porous against the run and ranked 123rd of 131 FBS teams in rushing defense by allowing 208.8 yards per game en route to a 5-7 season.

In 2023, Anderson said the Aggies want to change the way people view their defense and knows there’s room for improvement against the run.

“We’re going to meet our standard,” Anderson said. “We’re going to come to practice every day with a standard set, and if you can’t meet that standard, you can’t play on the defense.”