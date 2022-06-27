Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson named preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Walter Camp preseason All-America first team Monday. He ranked second on the team in tackles last season with 79 and led A&M with 53 solo tackles. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He earned Pro Football Focus All-America first-team honors last season and made the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference second team.
A&M will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field. For season ticket information, call the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.