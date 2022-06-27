 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson named preseason All-American by Walter Camp

  • 0

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Walter Camp preseason All-America first team Monday. He ranked second on the team in tackles last season with 79 and led A&M with 53 solo tackles. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He earned Pro Football Focus All-America first-team honors last season and made the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference second team.

A&M will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field. For season ticket information, call the 12th Man Foundation at 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mic'd Up at 12th Man Foundation Summer Meeting

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert