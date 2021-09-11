 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Colorado quarter-by-quarter look
FIRST QUARTER

• Rush pays off: Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford leveled Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis, whose wobbly throw on the play was caught by A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy for the super senior’s first interception.

• Game-changing play: A&M quarterback Haynes King made a great read in not giving the football to Ainias Smith, who was swarmed by the Colorado defense. But King was tackled hard by 235-pound defensive end Guy Thomas, and he hobbled off the field with an apparent ankle injury. He did not return.

• Elusive quarterback: Lewis had four carries for 52 yards on a nine-play, 69-yard touchdown drive.

• Key statistic: A&M gained just 18 yards on 12 plays.

Watch now as The Eagle sports crew breaks down Texas A&M's win over Colorado.

SECOND QUARTER

• Fruitless effort: Colorado got nothing from a 12-play, 53-yard drive as Cole Becker missed a 46-yard field goal. The Buffaloes converted a pair of third downs on the drive, including a 3-and-12 from their own 17-yard line.

• Game’s biggest stop: Lewis couldn’t pick up a first down on third-and-1 nor fourth-and-inches from the Aggie 5. A&M’s DeMarvin Leal and Peevy stuffed Lewis initially on the play, then Peevy and end Micheal Clemons stopped him for good.

• Finally: A&M gained its initial first down of the game on a 15-yard run by Devon Achane with just under two minutes left in the half.

• Key statistic: Colorado had the ball for 11 minutes, 4 seconds but was outscored 3-0 in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• First-down wipeout: An offensive pass interference call against Colorado negated a 10-yard third down reception by Alex Fontenot that would have given the Buffs a first down.

• Key breakup: A&M safety Demani Richardson knocked the ball away from Colorado’s Daniel Arias, preventing a 40-yard leaping reception.

• Bring it back: A 26-yard reception by Achane to the Colorado 30 got brought back to the A&M 46 by a holding penalty on wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for 86 yards in an ugly quarter, converting just 2 of 9 third downs with both conversions by A&M.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Biggest play yet: A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer’s 29-yard reception was the Aggies’ first play of more than 20 yards.

• Touchdown takeaway: Backup quarterback Zach Calzada scored on a 13-run to give A&M a 9-7 lead, or so it initially appeared. A review showed he fumbled inches before reaching the goal line with Colorado recovering in the end zone. The Buffs also received an extra 15 yards on a face-mask penalty by Wydermyer.

• Wheel route to victory: A&M running back Isaiah Spiller caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, beating Thomas on a nicely run wheel route while making an even better catch.

• Key statistic: A&M converted 5 of 7 third downs in the quarter after starting the day 3 of 13.

— ROBERT CESSNA

