Texas A&M-Colorado quarter-by-quarter look

• Finally: A&M gained its initial first down of the game on a 15-yard run by Devon Achane with just under two minutes left in the half.

• Key statistic: Colorado had the ball for 11 minutes, 4 seconds but was outscored 3-0 in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• First-down wipeout: An offensive pass interference call against Colorado negated a 10-yard third down reception by Alex Fontenot that would have given the Buffs a first down.

• Key breakup: A&M safety Demani Richardson knocked the ball away from Colorado’s Daniel Arias, preventing a 40-yard leaping reception.

• Bring it back: A 26-yard reception by Achane to the Colorado 30 got brought back to the A&M 46 by a holding penalty on wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for 86 yards in an ugly quarter, converting just 2 of 9 third downs with both conversions by A&M.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Biggest play yet: A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer’s 29-yard reception was the Aggies’ first play of more than 20 yards.