Texas A&M center Bryce Foster making mountain's worth of impact on Aggie offensive line

His beginnings at the position became a roller coaster ride with some success but also some hiccups. A few times Foster missed his target, quarterback Zach Calzada, resulting in lost yardage, but the poor snaps told one small part of the story. Foster was learning how to call out blocking assignments and, in essence, lead the entire offense.

“I don’t know how to explain how hard it is, especially when you haven’t played a lot of center,” Fisher said. “First, you have to snap the football. If you ain’t ever done that, trust me, that’s not as easy as it looks. Second, you’re making all the calls. Outside the quarterback, you have as much responsibility and knowledge of run calls, where we’re blocking and schemes as anyone.”

A&M’s offensive line struggled through the first five games of the season, and it showed. The Aggies produced below average rushing numbers against Colorado and New Mexico then suffered losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Foster’s growing pains also showed and understandably so. The true freshman was learning a new position, while also learning how to adapt to college life.