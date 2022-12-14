 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M CB Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal

110622-bcs-sports-AggieFootball014.JPG

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) scores a touchdown with Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Smoke Bouie (3) attempting to strip the ball during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.

 Meredith Seaver

Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie has entered the transfer portal, according to an announcement on his Instagram on Wednesday.

The true freshman saw action in seven games, recording four total tackles and one pass defended.

“Aggie Nation — I want to express my sincere appreciation for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and our passionate fan base,” he said in the post. “My family and friends have and will continue to be my rock for supporting me on this amazing journey. My recruitment is 100% open and effective immediately I have entered the transfer portal. Thank you to my coaches for developing my strength, stamina, and patience to grow into the game I am today.”

Bouie missed the Miami game due to a suspension for a violation of team rules, alongside freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart. Harris and Marshall already have entered the transfer portal.

Bouie was a four-star prospect out of Bainbridge, Ga. and was part of A&M’s record-setting No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2022.

He becomes the 23rd member of A&M’s 2022 roster to enter the transfer portal, which leads the SEC, according to On3.com. Florida and Arkansas are tied for second with 19, followed by Ole Miss with 17.

Bouie is the fifth player in A&M's 2022 recruiting class to enter the portal.

Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster

Position Player New School
CB Smoke Bouie
WR Yulkeith Brown
WR Devin Price
WR Chris Marshall
LB Tarian Lee
LB Andre White
CB Josh Moten
CB Myles Jones
QB Eli Stowers
DL Marcus Burris
OL PJ Williams
CB Denver Harris
QB Haynes King
CB Brian George
TE Blake Smith
DE Tunmise Adeleye
WR Chase Lane Georgia Tech
K Caden Davis
RB LJ Johnson
P Alan Guerrieri
LB Ish Harris
DL Elijah Jeudy
WR Ryan Campbell
