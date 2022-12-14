Texas A&M CB Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal

Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie has entered the transfer portal, according to an announcement on his Instagram on Wednesday.

The true freshman saw action in seven games, recording four total tackles and one pass defended.

“Aggie Nation — I want to express my sincere appreciation for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and our passionate fan base,” he said in the post. “My family and friends have and will continue to be my rock for supporting me on this amazing journey. My recruitment is 100% open and effective immediately I have entered the transfer portal. Thank you to my coaches for developing my strength, stamina, and patience to grow into the game I am today.”

Bouie missed the Miami game due to a suspension for a violation of team rules, alongside freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart. Harris and Marshall already have entered the transfer portal.

Bouie was a four-star prospect out of Bainbridge, Ga. and was part of A&M’s record-setting No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2022.

He becomes the 23rd member of A&M’s 2022 roster to enter the transfer portal, which leads the SEC, according to On3.com. Florida and Arkansas are tied for second with 19, followed by Ole Miss with 17.

Bouie is the fifth player in A&M's 2022 recruiting class to enter the portal.

Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster Position Player New School CB Smoke Bouie WR Yulkeith Brown WR Devin Price WR Chris Marshall LB Tarian Lee LB Andre White CB Josh Moten CB Myles Jones QB Eli Stowers DL Marcus Burris OL PJ Williams CB Denver Harris QB Haynes King CB Brian George TE Blake Smith DE Tunmise Adeleye WR Chase Lane Georgia Tech K Caden Davis RB LJ Johnson P Alan Guerrieri LB Ish Harris DL Elijah Jeudy WR Ryan Campbell