Texas A&M beats Auburn 31-20

The Tiger scoring drive was preceded by a missed field goal attempt by Seth Small from from 28 yards away. Aggies had first and goal on the Auburn 6-yard line and rushed twice to get the ball to the two. On third down, Mond was sacked on a bootleg throw attempt, which led to the field goal attempt.

Aggies took the lead to the locker room after Mond took an under-center snap and dove into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown score with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

After starting 8-for-8, Mond ended the first half 11-for-12 passing with 97 yards and a passing touchdown to go with the rushing score.

Auburn’s offense got the best of A&M to start the second half, taking a nine-play, 75-yard drive for a 3-yard touchdown rush by Nix. The Aggies appeared to have the Tigers stymied on third and 3 at the A&M 10, but a missed tackle by Leon O’Neal picked up the needed yards for the first.

An A&M punt gave the Tigers the ball back and Auburn widened its lead to six with a 24-yard field goal by Carlson