The Southeastern Conference football opener between Texas A&M and Auburn on Sept. 23 at Kyle Field will kick off at 11 a.m. and be on ESPN.

The rest of the schedule that day will be: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m. (SEC+ & ESPN+); UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

A&M (1-1) will be Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field.