Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER
• Early gut check: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 from his own 37-yard line. A&M inserted 220-pound sophomore Earnest Crownover at fullback to lead the way as the Aggies went for it on fourth down for only the sixth time this season.
• Settling for 3: A&M averaged 7.9 yards on 10 plays to reach the Auburn 5 but managed only 1 yard on the next three plays and finished the drive with a 21-yard field goal by Seth Small.
• Numbers win out: Auburn completed a pass to Shaun Shivers, who lined up in a bunched formation with three other receivers. They were matched by only two defenders, allowing Auburn to gain 10 yards on the third-and-9 play for the initial first down on a 14-play, 60-yard field-goal drive.
• Key statistic: A&M had an 82-77 edge in total yards in a quick 15 minutes thanks to zero penalties.
SECOND QUARTER
• Defense rises up: Auburn picked up a first down at the A&M 43, but Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper then tackled Jarquez Hunter for a 4-yard loss, and end Tyree Johnson sacked quarterback Bo Nix on the next play to help kill the drive.
• Free yards: Auburn’s Ladarius Tennison apparently didn’t see A&M’s Ainias Smith signal for a fair catch and leveled the punt returner to give A&M 15 yards on the game’s first penalty.
• Wide right: A&M picked up 45 yards on seven plays, the last 31 yards on runs by Devon Achane, but Small missed a 42-yard field goal to end the drive.
• Key statistic: A&M held Auburn to 31 yards in the quarter.
THIRD QUARTER
• Move the chains: Draped by A&M safety Demani Richardson, Auburn tight end Luke Deal made a twisting 15-yard catch on third-and-2 for the second half’s first third-down conversion.
• Series of errors: A&M had a first-and-goal at the 4, but a pair of motion penalties and a holding call forced the Aggies to settle for a 29-yard field goal. Quarterback Zach Calzada also was hurt on the drive but returned later in the game after missing two plays.
• A big-time first: Smith caught an 18-yard pass to Auburn’s 45 as A&M converted its first third down in nine tries.
• Key statistic: A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman had 59 yards on two catches in the quarter, 2 yards less than Auburn managed as a team.
FOURTH QUARTER
• A case of the drops: Nix dropped the football on a flea flicker but managed to regain control and throw an incomplete pass. He dropped the football again on the next play with defensive tackle Jayden Peevy pressuring him, and this time defensive end Micheal Clemons picked up the ball and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.
• Wild play: Achane broke through the line of scrimmage from his own 27 for a huge gain, but safety Donovan Kaufman knocked the ball loose at the Auburn 27, and Roger McCreary eventually recovered it for the Tigers at their 5. Achane was credited with a season-long 63-yard run and fumble on the play.
• Big loss: Nix didn’t have time to throw a screen pass because a blitzing Richardson sacked him for a 15-yard loss. It was A&M’s fourth sack.
• Key statistic: A&M beat Auburn at home for the first time in five tries.
