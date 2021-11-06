Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER

• Early gut check: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 from his own 37-yard line. A&M inserted 220-pound sophomore Earnest Crownover at fullback to lead the way as the Aggies went for it on fourth down for only the sixth time this season.

• Settling for 3: A&M averaged 7.9 yards on 10 plays to reach the Auburn 5 but managed only 1 yard on the next three plays and finished the drive with a 21-yard field goal by Seth Small.

• Numbers win out: Auburn completed a pass to Shaun Shivers, who lined up in a bunched formation with three other receivers. They were matched by only two defenders, allowing Auburn to gain 10 yards on the third-and-9 play for the initial first down on a 14-play, 60-yard field-goal drive.

• Key statistic: A&M had an 82-77 edge in total yards in a quick 15 minutes thanks to zero penalties.

SECOND QUARTER

• Defense rises up: Auburn picked up a first down at the A&M 43, but Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper then tackled Jarquez Hunter for a 4-yard loss, and end Tyree Johnson sacked quarterback Bo Nix on the next play to help kill the drive.