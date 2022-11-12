Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

Missing players: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who is 113 rushing yards short of 1,000 for the season, missed the game with an injury suffered in last week’s 41-14 loss to Florida. The junior had played in 29 straight games, including 10 straight starts. Graduate senior wide receiver Chase Lane and true freshman tight end Donovan Green also were out with injuries, each missing their second straight game. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III also didn’t play.

An early gift: Auburn’s Omari Kelly ran into A&M punter Nik Constantinou on fourth-and-3 at the Aggie 42-yard line, but the Aggies weren’t able to turn the break into points.

Two-step stumble: Auburn reached the A&M 34, but offensive guard Alec Jackson had a false start penalty and quarterback Robby Ashford fumbled the snap on the next play, managing a 1-yard run as the drive fizzled, forcing the Tigers to punt because senior place-kicker Anders Carlson (shoulder) was hurt.

A quick score: Auburn’s Tank Bigsby went around right end for 39 yards, and on the next play a wide-open Ja’Varrius Johnson caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. No one picked up Johnson, who lined up close to the line of scrimmage.

Key statistic: A&M had 24 yards rushing on nine carries, while Auburn had 95 yards on 12 carries.

SECOND QUARTER

Turnover turned away: Auburn cornerback D.J. James celebrated an interception at the A&M 31, but a review showed it was an incomplete pass.

Saving tackle: A diving A&M nickelback Antonio Johnson was able to trip up Ashford, holding him to a 2-yard gain at the A&M 40 on third-and-6. Ashford easily would’ve picked up a first down if Johnson doesn’t make the play, forcing a punt.

Stumbling forward: A&M, which started at its own 8, overcame two holding penalties and a delay-of-game penalty to reach the Auburn 39 before three incompletions ended the 12-play, 53-yard drive.

Frustration: A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner was called for a personal foul penalty for pushing down Ashford after he slipped for a 6-yard sack at his own 9. Auburn would’ve had to punt if not for Turner’s penalty.

Key statistic: A&M reaches 61 minutes of game time without scoring. The Aggies’ last score came with a minute to go before halftime against Florida last week.

THIRD QUARTER

In the spotlight: Auburn freshman place-kicker Alex McPherson missed a 54-yard field goal wide left on his first career attempt. McPherson is the younger brother of Evan McPherson, who kicked at Florida and is in his second season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wheels off: A&M failed to pick up Jarquez Hunter coming out of the backfield on a wheel route, but instead of it becoming a 73-yard touchdown catch, Ashford overthrew him.

Fumbling away points: A botched handoff or pitch from Ashford to Bigsby resulted in a fumble recovered by A&M’s McKinnley Jackson at the A&M 27.

Key statistic: A&M’s Amari Daniels caught a swing pass for minus 3 yards on the last play of the quarter to give the Aggies minus 2 yards for the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

It gets worse: A&M freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was able to recover his own fumble but lost 13 yards on the play, forcing a punt from A&M’s 11.

Ray of hope: Jackson tipped a pass that A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper intercepted, leading to 48-yard field goal by walk-on Randy Bond.

Another turnover: A&M’s Johnson knocked the ball from Hunter with a recovery by Aggie defensive lineman Shemar Stewart at the Auburn 48, but it was nullified because the fumble was touched out of bounds by Auburn’s Shedrick Jackson.

Clinching blow: Weigman fumbled when blindsided by Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden with tackle Morris Joseph recovering at the A&M 32.

No quit: A&M capped a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with a 17-yard reception by Jalen Preston. Daniels had a 38-yard run on the previous play.

Key statistic: A&M can’t become bowl eligible and has lost six straight for the first time since 1972 when the Aggies went 3-8 under Emory Bellard.

— Robert Cessna