Texas A&M-Auburn Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, but Auburn linebackers Zakoby McClain (67 tackles), Chandler Wooten (58 tackles) and Owen Pappoe are in the same league as the Arkansas unit that held A&M to 121 yards rushing. The Razorback linebackers also had four of the nine tackles for losses that often put A&M behind the sticks in that game, and Auburn is the best in the Southeastern Conference in tackles for loss. The overall matchup will be an acid test for A&M’s revamped offensive line. EDGE: TEXAS A&M