Texas A&M-Auburn Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, but Auburn linebackers Zakoby McClain (67 tackles), Chandler Wooten (58 tackles) and Owen Pappoe are in the same league as the Arkansas unit that held A&M to 121 yards rushing. The Razorback linebackers also had four of the nine tackles for losses that often put A&M behind the sticks in that game, and Auburn is the best in the Southeastern Conference in tackles for loss. The overall matchup will be an acid test for A&M’s revamped offensive line. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Penn State, LSU and Ole Miss each threw for more than 300 yards against Auburn, but those teams also combined for only 279 yards rushing. A&M needs to run the ball to keep pressure off sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada. A well-rested A&M will have its most depth at receiver this season, but two players remain keys to the Aggie passing game — tight end Jalen Wydermyer and receiver Ainias Smith. The duo has combined for 21 receptions, 324 yards and seven touchdowns in A&M’s three-game winning streak. Auburn has a veteran secondary led by cornerback Roger McCreary and safeties Bydarrius Knighten and Smoke Monday, who have combined for 62 starts. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers run
Tank Bigsby (666 yards rushing, 7 TDs) and Jarquez Hunter (530-3) mirror A&M’s 1-2 punch of Spiller and Achane. Quarterback Bo Nix (189-4) is the X-factor of the Tiger ground game. He’s more dangerous than Arkansas’ Kevin Jefferson, who rushed for 50 yards against the Aggies, because Nix can improvise. Auburn rushed for only 135 yards against Arkansas, and A&M’s defensive line is more talented than the Razorbacks’, helping hold Missouri and South Carolina to less than 100 yards rushing each. EDGE: AUBURN
When the Tigers pass
Auburn doesn’t have a home-run threat at wide receiver, but Nix has spread the ball well among Kobe Hudson, Demetris Robertson and Shedrick Jackson, who each have at least 24 receptions for 300 yards. The Tigers love to get the ball to their tight ends led by John Samuel Shenker (21 receptions, 273 yards), which is a good way to counter A&M’s aggressiveness. Because of Nix’s mobility, Auburn has allowed only eight sacks. EDGE: AUBURN
Special teams
Auburn has the slight edge in net punting with Oscar Chapman, who averages 46.1 yards per punt with 15 fair catches and nine inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Auburn place-kicker Anders Carlson (13 of 17 field goals) and A&M’s Seth Small (14 of 18) are a push. Auburn missed a field goal, muffed a punt and had several penalties on special teams last week, which is something A&M also has had trouble with. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
A&M is coming off a much-needed open week, but Auburn has never lost at Kyle Field, and it has a veteran quarterback who won his first big game in College Station. Auburn catches a break in that it’s a day game, but a sellout crowd of Aggie fans is loud whether it’s night or day. EDGE: TEXAS A&M