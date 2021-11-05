 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Auburn Game Day: Cessna's pick
Texas A&M has been in a must-win mode since losing to Mississippi State, and the Aggies can’t afford to let up against a hot Auburn squad.

Or can they?

Saturday’s game at Kyle Field is a great top 15 matchup because we don’t really know what to expect. Is Auburn the team that had back-to-back top 15 victories over Arkansas and Ole Miss, or is it the squad that almost lost at home to Georgia State? Will the A&M team that beat Alabama show up or the one that underachieved through the first five games?

When in doubt, go with the home team, but Auburn has never lost at Kyle Field. In that case, we’ll still go with the home team. The Tigers’ luck in Aggieland can’t last forever.

TEXAS A&M 30

AUBURN 27

