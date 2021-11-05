Texas A&M-Auburn Game Day: Cessna's pick

Texas A&M has been in a must-win mode since losing to Mississippi State, and the Aggies can’t afford to let up against a hot Auburn squad.

Saturday’s game at Kyle Field is a great top 15 matchup because we don’t really know what to expect. Is Auburn the team that had back-to-back top 15 victories over Arkansas and Ole Miss, or is it the squad that almost lost at home to Georgia State? Will the A&M team that beat Alabama show up or the one that underachieved through the first five games?