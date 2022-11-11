Texas A&M, Auburn football teams look to run to victory Saturday

The Texas A&M and Auburn football teams have identical 3-6 records thanks to many of the same deficiencies. Both have pitiful run defenses, while their offenses have trouble staying on the field because of spotty line play and inconsistency at quarterback.

The Tigers are thin on talent because several players transferred during the offseason led by quarterback Bo Nix. A&M has been ravaged by injuries and illnesses with only five of 22 positions having the same starter all nine games. The Aggies have started three different quarterbacks and 10 different offensive linemen.

There’s a reason these teams are 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play and playing to avoid the West Division cellar in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are a 1.5-point favorite in the battle that will give the victor hope of becoming bowl eligible, though both end the regular season with formidable opponents. The Aggies finish against seventh-ranked LSU, while the Tigers take on 10th-ranked Alabama.

Both teams had positives to build on this week. A&M, which was missing approximately 31 players in last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida because of injuries, suspensions and illness, expects to have some players return. A&M head coach Fisher said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference there was some lingering effect from the flu, but it hasn’t had the impact it did last week.

“Knock on wood,” Fisher said, while knocking on his desk.

Leading the returners is true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns against 15th-ranked Ole Miss but missed last week with the flu. A less-than 100% healthy Haynes King led A&M to a 24-20 halftime lead against Florida, but the offense vanished in the second half as the Gators won 41-24.

The Aggies will try to be more consistent in a hostile environment Saturday.

Auburn fans are excited interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will be leading the team onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. Auburn fired embattled head coach Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 after four straight losses. The rejuvenated Tigers rallied last week at Mississippi State from a 21-0 deficit to force overtime before losing 39-33.

Williams has vowed not to make big changes but rather to simplify things.

Saturday’s game might get down to the simplest of things: which team runs the ball best. Both have NFL-caliber running backs in A&M’s Devon Achane and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and they will be facing two of the nation’s most porous run defenses. Auburn allows 191.1 yards per game to rank 114th nationally, while A&M allows 215.1 to rank 124th.

The offenses have a chance to do something they haven’t done most of the year, and that’s stay on the field. Auburn converts third downs at 36.8% to rank 92nd in the country. A&M is worse at 33.9% to rank 106th.

Because of their struggles on third down, the Aggies haven’t been able to control games like they did during Fisher’s first few seasons at A&M. A&M’s average time of possession is 27 minutes, 57 seconds which ranks 113th in the country. A&M had the ball for only 22:53 last week, its lowest total since the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State when it had it for only 18:31.

The Tigers can relate.

Auburn’s running game averaged just under 100 yards per game in four straight games in the middle of the season, but the Tigers have ripped off 740 in the last three games, including 256 against Mississippi State.

“Those big boys are coming together,” Williams said of his offensive linemen. “They’re playing with confidence. They’re playing relentlessly. They’re playing physical. They’re playing Auburn football. Then honestly just overall the offense, it’s just a mindset. Those guys have the mentality that this whole team has taken on. Those guys in the trenches, a lot of credit needs to go to those guys. They’re giving these guys room to run.”

Bigsby had 89 yards on 13 carries last week, giving him 676 for the season. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.

“I have great respect for him the way he runs the football ever since I’ve seen him play,” Fisher said. “He’s physical. He’s tough. He’s got great speed. He can make you miss.”

Bigsby is complemented by redshirt freshman quarterback Robby Ashford, who has 505 yards rushing this season. Ashford had 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State.

“[Ashford] is as athletic as heck,” Fisher said.

Mobile quarterbacks have hurt the Aggies. Last week, Florida’s Anthony Richardson had 201 yards passing and seven carries for 78 yards, accounting for four touchdowns. Two weeks ago, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart threw for 140 yards and three scores and rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries.

A&M’s ground game centers around Achane, who is closing in on 1,000 yards with 887 on 158 carries. Achane has rushed for at least 99 yards in each of the last three games, but A&M’s ground game has struggled in the second half, managing only 68 yards in those games after having rushed for 337 in the first halves.

Opponents have adjusted at halftime, and A&M has fallen behind in the second halves, forcing the Aggies to throw more. Achane doesn’t fault his linemen.

“I congratulate them, because it’s somebody new every week,” Achane said. “It’s football. Anything can happen, but just credit them for stepping up and being able to do their job.”

• NOTES — Achane hasn’t decided if he’ll return for his senior year or declare for the NFL draft after this season. “That’s just something I’ll have to discuss with my mother,” he said.