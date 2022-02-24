 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M athletics department announces partnership with Return on Inclusion
The Texas A&M athletics department has partnered with Return on Inclusion (ROI) to provide sport-specific diversity and inclusion education to coaches, staff and administrators, the school announced Thursday. ROI’s self-paced educational modules standardize learning methods to help coach and athletics administrator develop the skills and competencies necessary to support student-athletes and achieve inclusive excellence in programs, policies and practices.

