Texas A&M-Arkansas quarter-by-quarter

• Big stop: Arkansas got nothing out of an 11-play, 65-yard drive as Hansford and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy combined to stop Arkansas running back Trelon Smith for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the A&M 22-yard line. The 5-minute, 5-second drive was Arkansas’ only possession of 10 or more plays in the game and its longest possession by more than a minute.

• Going backward: A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had a 15-yard reception negated because the official ruled he went out of bounds on his own and returned to the field of play, though replays showed Smith was pushed out. Instead of first-and-10 at A&M’s 47, the Aggies were back at their 32. A&M offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson then drew a holding penalty on the next play with A&M eventually punting from its own 26.

• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for almost 19 minutes, 6 seconds in the first half but managed only three points.

THIRD QUARTER

• Costly 9-yard run: Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran around right end for 9 yards on the first play in the third quarter but came up limping after being pushed to the ground by Hansford. Jefferson was able to continue but was somewhat limited after having his left knee wrapped.