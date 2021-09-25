Texas A&M-Arkansas quarter-by-quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Personnel update: Texas A&M sophomore offensive right guard Layden Robinson and junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman both missed their second straight game with injuries Saturday against Arkansas, while sophomore Chase Lane, who had made 12 straight starts, also was out. Arkansas junior center Ricky Stromberg and senior right tackle Dalton Wagner, who were hurt last week and didn’t practice early this week, were able to start.
• 9-man formation: Arkansas liked up for a field goal missing two players on the unit, forcing the Razorbacks to take a timeout. It wasn’t costly as Cam Little drilled the 46-yarder.
• The Wright stuff: A&M’s Max Wright gained 8 yards on a tight end screen. Wright bobbled the ball while making the catch, but once the 260-pounder got rolling, he powered through a would-be tackler for extra yards.
• Key statistic: Arkansas’ Treylon Burns had receptions of 23, 27 and 85 yards in the quarter, the long one for a touchdown. A&M hadn’t allowed a reception of more than 19 yards in 78 pass attempts covering the first three games.
SECOND QUARTER
• Another big play: Arkansas freshman running back AJ Green took a swing pass 48 yards for a touchdown. A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper dove at Green’s feet as the Razorback started upfield. Safety Leon O’Neal Jr. also couldn’t tackle Green, who bounced off a hard hit by Aggie linebacker Aaron Hansford en route to the end zone.
• Big stop: Arkansas got nothing out of an 11-play, 65-yard drive as Hansford and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy combined to stop Arkansas running back Trelon Smith for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the A&M 22-yard line. The 5-minute, 5-second drive was Arkansas’ only possession of 10 or more plays in the game and its longest possession by more than a minute.
• Going backward: A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had a 15-yard reception negated because the official ruled he went out of bounds on his own and returned to the field of play, though replays showed Smith was pushed out. Instead of first-and-10 at A&M’s 47, the Aggies were back at their 32. A&M offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson then drew a holding penalty on the next play with A&M eventually punting from its own 26.
• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for almost 19 minutes, 6 seconds in the first half but managed only three points.
THIRD QUARTER
• Costly 9-yard run: Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran around right end for 9 yards on the first play in the third quarter but came up limping after being pushed to the ground by Hansford. Jefferson was able to continue but was somewhat limited after having his left knee wrapped.
• It’s a game again: Isaiah Spiller had a 67-yard touchdown run as center Bryce Foster and guard Blake Trainor broke him loose with perfect sealing blocks.
• Wipeout: A 13-yard loss by Arkansas backup quarterback Malik Hornsby to the Razorback 28 was wiped out by A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal being offside.
• Key statistic: Arkansas had only 46 yards in the quarter, 19 coming on the last play.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Game’s lone turnover: Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown came up with an interception that withstood a long review. The low pass ricocheted off the helmet of A&M center Foster and was tipped by linebacker Bumper Pool with a diving Brown getting a firm hold on the football just before it hit the ground.
• Depth pays off: Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson had a 16-yard run that put the Razorbacks in position for the game-clinching field goal, and his 3-yard run on third-and-2 allowed the Razorbacks to get even closer on the drive and take more time off the clock. Johnson, listed third on the depth chart, had one run for minus 2 yards through three quarters.
• Final gasp: A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer drew a motion penalty on fourth-and-1. Arkansas then hit A&M quarterback Zach Calzada from behind as he attempted to throw a pass around defensive end Zach Williams, who was held on the play.
• Key statistic: A&M’s nine-game winning streak over Arkansas ended.