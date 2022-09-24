 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M-Arkansas quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Sputtering start: Texas A&M’s first possession lost yardage because of an illegal shift penalty and an 8-yard sack by Arkansas defensive end Zach Williams and Drew Sanders.

• Double trouble: Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson scrambled for 26 yards, and the Razorbacks went no-huddle with Jefferson teaming up with Ketron Jackson Jr. for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Jackson caught the ball in the flat and got a pair of blocks by fellow receivers.

• Rush three give up 7: Jefferson had extra time to survey the field as A&M rushed only three, and he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson, who slowed down to make the catch at the Aggie 8-yard line with A&M’s Myles Jones and Antonio Johnson trailing.

• Key statistic: A&M had a quartet of three-and-outs, allowing Arkansas to have a 170-28 edge in yardage.

SECOND QUARTER

• Best to worst: With its worst starting position at its own 7, A&M got a 63-yard run by Devon Achane. The Aggies had managed only 28 yards on their previous 12 plays.

• Finishing touch: A&M quarterback Max Johnson showed some nice touch on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Evan Stewart. Under pressure from two defenders, Johnson deftly lofted the ball to Stewart, converting a third down out of a five wide-receiver set.

• Can’t finish: A&M’s defense seemingly turned a two-touchdown deficit into a tie game by returning a fumble for a touchdown, but the Aggies botched the extra-point to tie.

• Key statistic: A&M outgained Arkansas 124-110 in the period, but the game-changing play was the Aggies’ 97-yard return of Jefferson’s fumble.

THIRD QUARTER

• Forging ahead: A&M opened the second half with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, never facing a third down.

• Oh so close: Johnson couldn’t hook up with Moose Muhammad III, who broke free when Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark got turned around. It would have been a 61-yard touchdown pass.

• Productive timeout: A&M took a timeout after a holding call and sack left it facing a second-and-30. The Aggies then completed a 32-yard pass to Ainias Smith that led to a 31-yard Randy Bond field goal.

• Key statistic: A&M had an 8-1 edge in first downs in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Not so fast: Arkansas stopped A&M just short of a first down then marched 74 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown to pull within two points. The Razorbacks converted a fourth-and-1 on a 6-yard run by Jefferson to the A&M 31. A Jefferson 6-yard TD run capped the drive.

• Donovan catch: A&M’s Donovan Green made an 18-yard reception on third-and-12 to gain some momentum after Arkansas had scored.

• Bad snap: Arkansas picked up 48 yards on six plays, driving toward a go-ahead score when the Razorbacks lost 9 yards on a fumble, almost losing the ball on the play.

• Key statistic: A 42-yard field-goal attempt by Arkansas’ Cam Little hit the top of the right upright.

— ROBERT CESSNA

