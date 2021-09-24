Texas A&M-Arkansas pregame blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s offensive line struggled last week without sophomore guard Layden Robinson (leg injury) as the team averaged only 2.5 yards per rush in the first half against New Mexico. Running back Isaiah Spiller had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season but often looked frustrated. Arkansas has outstanding linebackers with Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan combining for 74 tackles, eight of them behind the line. EDGE: EVEN
When the Aggies pass
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada had a solid effort in his first start last week and should have better timing with his receivers this week. A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith has only five receptions for 35 yards over the last two games, and he was injured in the second half last week. The Aggies desperately need him against a veteran secondary with a combined 104 starts led by sophomore safety Jalen Catalon (28 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups). EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Razorbacks run
Arkansas’ top four running backs have combined for 589 yards rushing on 96 carries with eight TDs, and 245-pound quarterback KJ Jefferson adds 180 yards rushing on 24 carries. Jefferson is a huge concern for A&M, because dual-threat QBs have had success against the Aggies. Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg and right tackle Dalton Wagner were hurt last week. They are a big reason the Razorbacks average 282.3 yards rushing per game. The starting linemen have 115 career starts, but it would drop to 79 without Stromberg and Wagner. EDGE: ARKANSAS
When the Razorbacks pass
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (13 receptions, 206 yards) is one of the nation’s best, but the Razorbacks would rather feature him only four or five times per game as a complement to the running game, not the main show. A&M’s secondary and pass rush will be by far the best Jefferson has faced. The Aggies have 10 sacks and haven’t allowed a completion over 19 yards. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
A&M’s Nik Constantinou gives the Aggies an 8.4-yard edge in net punting, which figures to be significant in a game with an over-under of just 48 points. Neither team has allowed much in the return game. Arkansas’ Cam Little is 6 of 6 on field goals with a long of 44 yards, while A&M’s Seth Small is 5 of 6, including three of at least 41 yards. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
A&M can be glad this game isn’t being played in Fayetteville, Arkansas — Arkansas is the designated home team. The crowd figures to be evenly split, but the Razorbacks seem to love playing at AT&T Stadium just a little more. Arkansas has 26 Texans on the roster, including 13 on the depth chart. Maybe they’ll be excited to be back in the state, but does that really matter? A&M has 88 Texans on its roster. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Be physical: The offensive line has to at least hold its own.
• Win the turnover battle: Surprisingly, it hasn’t happened yet.
• Contain Jefferson: Arkansas’s massive quarterback is a load.
ARKANSAS MUST
• Ground away: A&M has had problems stopping the run, which is Arkansas’ strength.
• Stay ahead of the chains: Arkansas ranks only 74th in third-down conversions (39.5%).
• Pressure the QB: Arkansas’ defense will be by far the toughest test for Calzada.
— ROBERT CESSNA