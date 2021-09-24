Texas A&M-Arkansas pregame blitz

When the Razorbacks pass

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (13 receptions, 206 yards) is one of the nation’s best, but the Razorbacks would rather feature him only four or five times per game as a complement to the running game, not the main show. A&M’s secondary and pass rush will be by far the best Jefferson has faced. The Aggies have 10 sacks and haven’t allowed a completion over 19 yards. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

A&M’s Nik Constantinou gives the Aggies an 8.4-yard edge in net punting, which figures to be significant in a game with an over-under of just 48 points. Neither team has allowed much in the return game. Arkansas’ Cam Little is 6 of 6 on field goals with a long of 44 yards, while A&M’s Seth Small is 5 of 6, including three of at least 41 yards. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles