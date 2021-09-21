Texas A&M announces 2022 football schedule

The Texas A&M football team announced its schedule for the 2022 regular season on Tuesday.

A&M will open at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field followed by home games against Appalachian State on Sept. 10 and Miami on Sept. 17.

The Aggies will open Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Their road SEC games will be at Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 12). A&M will host Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5) and LSU (Nov. 26) in SEC play.

A&M also will play a final nonconference game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 at Kyle Field.

Times for all games will be announced at a later date.