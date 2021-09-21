 Skip to main content
Texas A&M announces 2022 football schedule
Jimbo Fisher
Cassie Stricker The Eagle

The Texas A&M football team announced its schedule for the 2022 regular season on Tuesday.

A&M will open at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field followed by home games against Appalachian State on Sept. 10 and Miami on Sept. 17.

Watch now as Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette breaks down key storylines from Texas A&M's upcoming game against Arkansas.

The Aggies will open Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Their road SEC games will be at Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 12). A&M will host Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5) and LSU (Nov. 26) in SEC play.

A&M also will play a final nonconference game against Massachusetts on Nov. 19 at Kyle Field.

Times for all games will be announced at a later date.

