Texas A&M and Arkansas will move back to AT&T Stadium in 2021

The Southwest Classic between Texas A&M and Arkansas will return to AT&T Stadium for the 2021 game, Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Tuesday.
Speaking on a Facebook Live town hall, Bjork said Arkansas passed on their opportunity to host the Aggies in Fayetteville and will return the annual game to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The A&M athletic department confirmed that it was Arkansas' decision to return to Arlington. The series will continue to be played in Arlington through the end of the contract in 2024, Bjork said.
“The Cowboys obviously agreed,” Bjork said in the video. “They were going through the same thing with their protocols. It’s one year back on campus. Next year we will return to AT&T Stadium. Really, Arkansas gave up a home game, if you will, in Fayetteville by returning that game to AT&T Stadium for the ’21 season. We’ll play ‘22, ‘23 and ‘24 is the last year of the current agreement.”
Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek commented on the series via Twitter.
"As a result of the ongoing pandemic & SEC only schedule, all parties agreed to move the SW Classic game with A&M to campus in 2020," the tweet read. "The current plan is for 2021 SWC game to remain in Arlington per contract. We will actively access future circumstances that may alter these plans."
As a result of the ongoing pandemic & SEC only schedule, all parties agreed to move the SW Classic game with A&M to campus in 2020. The current plan is for 2021 SWC game to remain in Arlington per contract. We will actively access future circumstances that may alter these plans.— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 27, 2020
The Southwest Classic has been played in AT&T Stadium since 2009, except in 2012 and '13, when the game returned to each campus when the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference. A&M holds a 6-3 record in games played in Cowboys Stadium.
After the final game of the contract in 2024, Bjork said he hopes they can negotiate a return to campus. This year’s game was initial scheduled to be played in Arlington, but moved to College Station due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Bjork and Yurachek agreed on making the move for this season, Bjork said.
“Our plan, and Arkansas still has some work to do, is to move that game back to campus after the ‘24 contract is expired,” Bjork said in the video. “We think this game deserves to be on campus. It’s a SEC game. We need to play as many of those games on our campus as possible. We’ll see the benefit of that on Saturday night with our home crowd.”
A&M athletics are expecting a full 25% capacity crowd at Kyle Field on Saturday, which equates to approximately 27,000 fans. Kyle Field operates on approximately 110,000 capacity, though its seating is listed at 102,733. To date, A&M leads the nation in average attendance for this season at 24,391.
As the season continues, Bjork does not see a drastic increase in the percent allowed to attend games occurring. As classes wind down around Thanksgiving, a change made due to the pandemic, some single-game tickets could be released, depending on how many student tickets are pulled, Bjork said.
“I don’t see us going from a 25% and now we’re at 50%,” Bjork said. “I don’t really see that. I don’t know if our community is ready for that. Let’s take it step by step. The more time we have, the more information we have.”
The Fighting Texas Aggie Band has been included in those attending A&M football games in the stands, but Bjork said he doesn’t believe they will make a return to the field this season.
“I don’t see that changing where we can have the band on the field. I think the decision in making that a season long decision is in place now.”
Ultimately, in every decision made, the priority is making sure football games are played and that some fans are able to watch from the stands, Bjork said.
“We’ve had the most fans of any college sporting event, so far, in the country,” Bjork said. “We need to be thankful for that and we need to protect that as long as we can these last three games.”
NOTES
- There will be no tailgating for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game against Arkansas. "Let’s not disrupt thing outside the stadium that would impact things inside the stadium," he said.
- Bjork is expecting the Texas A&M baseball team to play a full schedule in the spring. “Our expectation is that we will play a full season,” he said. “When do we start? What does nonconference look like? We’re just now starting to have those conversations. Before we leave for the winter break, we need to have an idea what the schedules do look like. I think that is fair to our athletes so there isn’t this uncertainty out there."
