Texas A&M and Arkansas will move back to AT&T Stadium in 2021

A&M athletics are expecting a full 25% capacity crowd at Kyle Field on Saturday, which equates to approximately 27,000 fans. Kyle Field operates on approximately 110,000 capacity, though its seating is listed at 102,733. To date, A&M leads the nation in average attendance for this season at 24,391.

As the season continues, Bjork does not see a drastic increase in the percent allowed to attend games occurring. As classes wind down around Thanksgiving, a change made due to the pandemic, some single-game tickets could be released, depending on how many student tickets are pulled, Bjork said.

“I don’t see us going from a 25% and now we’re at 50%,” Bjork said. “I don’t really see that. I don’t know if our community is ready for that. Let’s take it step by step. The more time we have, the more information we have.”

The Fighting Texas Aggie Band has been included in those attending A&M football games in the stands, but Bjork said he doesn’t believe they will make a return to the field this season.

“I don’t see that changing where we can have the band on the field. I think the decision in making that a season long decision is in place now.”